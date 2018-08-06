FIDA Bayelsa premieres movie against child molestation

The Bayelsa State Chapter of the International Federation Of Women Lawyers has taken advocacy against molestation and sexual abuse to another level. The women lawyers have premiered a movie titled “WALL-LESS PRISON” to create awareness particularly in children and the womenfolk on the need to speak out and halt the social malaise.

Correspondent Ovieteme George reports that results and research in 2017 prompted an advocacy group Jose Foundation to say: “Six out of every 10 Nigerian children under the age of 18 years experience some form of physical, emotional and sexual violence before the age of 18 years”.

The most vulnerable are indigent children and women living in rural areas with little or no knowledge of human rights.

The fear of stigmatization muzzles victims, but the FIDA Bayelsa chairperson wants them to speak out. The message is quote clear to children who witnessed the premiere of “WALL-LESS PRISON”.

The female lawyers want victims to know that help and legal redress are within a touching distance.

