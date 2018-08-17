FIFA ranking: Nigeria drops to 49th, France climbs up to 1st

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have dropped by one spot to 49TH position in the new ranking formula adopted by World football governing body, FIFA.

In the ranking table, Nigeria garnered 613 points in August, placing it sixth in Africa behind Senegal, Congo DR, Ghana, Morocco and Cameroon.

On the global scene, France climbed to the summit of a much-changed World Ranking.

World Cup runners-up Croatia are now 4th in the World. The moved up from 16th and have equaled their record Ranking position that was reached in June 2013.

Other big movers include Uruguay in 9th, England in 6th, Sweden in 13th and World Cup hosts Russia who moved up 21 places to 49th.

