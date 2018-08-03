Home News Five persons killed as suspected cult groups clash in Plateau
Five persons killed as suspected cult groups clash in Plateau
Five persons killed as suspected cult groups clash in Plateau

Five persons killed as suspected cult groups clash in Plateau

Image result for Five persons killed in suspected cult conflict in PlateauFive persons have been killed following a suspected rival cult clash between rival gangs in Rukuba road community a suburb of Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Although authorities in the State insisted that the killings were as a result of a clash between rival cult gangs, some eye witnesses told journalists that the attack was perpetrated by suspected Fulani militia.

TVC News Plateau Correspondent Funom Joshua, who visited the scene of the attack, reports that the Police, as well as the Special task force code named Operation Safe Haven confirmed to journalists that the killing was as a result of clashes between rival cult groups.

Some of the eye witnesses who spoke to us at the scene of the attack denied the claim by the authorities that the killings was as a result of clashes between two rival cult groups.

Residents in the attacked community have been told to remain calm and not to take the law into their hands as the joint security operatives have swung into action to investigate and make sure perpetrators of the dastardly act are brought to book.

 

