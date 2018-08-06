Home News Five suicide bombers killed by their own bombs in Maiduguri
Five suicide bombers killed by their own bombs in Maiduguri
News
Nigeria
0

Five suicide bombers killed by their own bombs in Maiduguri

0
0
now viewing

Five suicide bombers killed by their own bombs in Maiduguri

now playing

Nine Osun APC state executive members dump APC for ADP

now playing

Apapa gridlock: Ambode flags off expansion of Orile tanker terminal

now playing

Nigerian Army arrests wanted Boko Haram terrorist in Borno

now playing

Gambian first lady visits child, neonatal patients at Abuja hospital

now playing

Kano deputy gov. hurriedly resigns for fear of impeachment - Govt

Image result for Five suicide bombers killed as multiple explosions rock BornoMultiple explosions have rocked a neighbourhood in Maiduguri as suspected Boko Haram members attacked Kaleri area of Borno state, killing five suicide bombers who carried out the attack.

The blasts which echoed all over Maiduguri, causing panic, injured three residents, who are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Witnesses said the suicide bombers were two males and three teenage girls.

They had walked to one of the houses near Kaleri market and knocked at the gate, pretending to be visitors.

Related Posts

Nine Osun APC state executive members dump APC for ADP

TVCN 0

Apapa gridlock: Ambode flags off expansion of Orile tanker terminal

TVCN 0

Nigerian Army arrests wanted Boko Haram terrorist in Borno

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies