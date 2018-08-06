Five suicide bombers killed by their own bombs in Maiduguri

Multiple explosions have rocked a neighbourhood in Maiduguri as suspected Boko Haram members attacked Kaleri area of Borno state, killing five suicide bombers who carried out the attack.

The blasts which echoed all over Maiduguri, causing panic, injured three residents, who are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Witnesses said the suicide bombers were two males and three teenage girls.

They had walked to one of the houses near Kaleri market and knocked at the gate, pretending to be visitors.

Share this: Tweet



