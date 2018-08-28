Flood renders 7,000 homeless, 250 houses destroyed in Sokoto

More than seven thousand persons have been rendered homeless with over two hundred and fifty houses destroyed by flood waters in villages of Makuwana, Dan Gawo and kumbula all in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state.

The Head Operations, National Emergency Management Agency NEMA in Sokoto, Suleiman Muhammad says over four hundred farmlands were also destroyed by the devastating flood.

Muhammad who led a team comprising of the men of the state Emergency Management Agency SEMA for a needs assessment visit, says the affected communities are in dire need of food and other household items.

According to him, the state government through SEMA has supplied relief materials and other food items to the affected communities.

