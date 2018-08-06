Floods kill two persons, houses submerged in Dambatta

No fewer than two persons have lost their lives in Dambatta Local Government Area of Kano state, to floods.

They were killed after a downpour submerged houses and shops leading to loss of property worth millions of naira.

TVC News Correspondent, Ibrahim Isah who visited the affected areas reports that Dambatta Town consumed by heavy rainfall Thursday afternoon as running water burst through waterways running submerging houses and other properties. Before the end of the rain, houses in 19 smaller villages were submerged or partially affected.

Traditional Rulers in Dambatta Local Government said the number of affected houses are yet to be ascertained. They called on the Government to come to the aid of the affected victims.

Markets are also not left out as shops were consumed by the floods. The Victims of this disaster in Dambatta Local Government believe if the Government comes to their aid, the pains inflicted by the flood would be mitigated.

