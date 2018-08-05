Four killed in fresh Taraba clash

Taraba State Police command says four persons were killed in a fresh clash between rival communities at Kunini in Lau Local government area of the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP David Misal, two persons were killed in the fracas and men of the command killed two of the deceased in a gun battle when ambushed by unknown gunmen while responding to a distress call.

The PRO also said the command recovered two motorcycles, five cutlasses and assorted charms while some of the attackers escaped with bullets wounds.

