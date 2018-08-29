French Ligue club move to sign Nigerian winger, Sheyi Ojo

French Ligue 1 club Stade Reims are moving ahead of middlebrough race to sign Nigerian winger, Sheyi Ojo.

According to Sky sports, Ojo will be moving to join the club on loan for the rest of the season but an agreement is not yet in place even though he can’t wait to join the newly promoted French topflight team.

French nationwide daily newspaper, L’Équipe added that Liverpool wants Ojo to extend his contract before he is farmed out on loan to Stade Reims and this should be done in the coming hours.

Reims have been in talks with the winger’s intermediary and the representatives of Liverpool over the loan deal and are hoping to win the race for his signature ahead of Middlesbrough.

21 year old Ojo, had been on the wishlist of another Championship club in the shape of Aston Villa but is set to miss out on a move to the Claret and Blue following their capture of Yannick Bolasie and Anwar El Ghazi.

The Nigeria Football Federation target has had loan stints at Wigan Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham since transferring to Liverpool from MK Dons in 2011.

