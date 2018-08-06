Gambian first lady in Nigeria, visits child and neonatal patients at Abuja hospital

In an effort to showcase the cordial relationship between her country and Nigeria, First Lady of The Gambia, Madame Fatoumatta Bah Barrow marked her birthday in Abuja with visits to educational and health institutions.

Madame Barrow, had visited the Rochas Foundation School at Owerri, Imo state on Saturday 4th August, 2018, where she interacted with students, including those from the Gambia.

At the Maitama District Hospital on Sunday, 5th August, 2018, Madame Barrow in company of wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, visited child and neonatal patients at the emergency, general and special care paediatric wards as well as the post-natal ward, where she interacted and presented gifts to them.

Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Suleiman Ahmed was full of appreciation to Mrs. Buhari for bringing her guest to the hospital, saying that beyond drugs, patients require such visits as they are considered works of mercy, which contribute to the quick recovery of patients.

Mrs. Barrow visited the Presidential Villa and was formally received on arrival by wife of the President of Nigeria, Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, 3rd August, 2018, where she was conducted round some places of interest at the Villa by her host.

