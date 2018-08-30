German Chancellor, Angela Merkel to visit Nigeria today

German Chancellor, Angela Merkel is expected to visit Nigeria on Thursday and Ghana on Friday

She left her country for Senegal on Wednesday on a first leg of a three-day trip to Africa for talks on containing illegal migration.

The chancellor had said her trip will include talks on creating job opportunities in the three countries in order to prevent them from attempting to migrate to Europe.

Merkel’s visit is coming a day after british Prime Minister Theresa May met with President Buhari in Abuja as part of her three day visit to Africa to strengthen economic ties.

