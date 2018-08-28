Home News Africa Ghanaian President urges African leaders to intensify anti-corruption war
Ghanaian President urges African leaders to intensify anti-corruption war
Image result for Ghanaian President urges African leaders to intensify anti-corruption warGhanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, has called on African leaders to intensify the fight against corruption in order to strength growth in their nations.

The Ghanaian president, who arrived the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja on Sunday ahead of the 2018 NBA Annual General Conference, highlighted the need for infrastructural and social development to prevent
illegal migration.

Akufo-Addo, emphasized the need for African Nations to be more proactive, in ensuring transitional and sustainable institutions, which will in turn lead to youth empowerment to avoid migration through the sahara.

