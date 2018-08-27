Home Football Giwa calls for reform of football administration
Giwa calls for reform of football administration
Giwa calls for reform of football administration

Giwa calls for reform of football administration

Image result for Giwa calls for NFF reform, implementation of Adokiye reportThe Chris Giwa group challenging the legitimacy of the Amaju Pinnick led board of the NFF, has renewed a push for the reform of football administration.

Giwa has expressed support for Senator Obinna Ogba’s proposal for the repeal of the NFF Act 101.

As part of the reform the group is asking for the setting up of a Court of Arbitration for Sports in Nigeria.

A Committee led by former national team player and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of Rivers State, Adokiye Amiesimaka had submitted a report in 2012 for a framework to establish a CAS in Nigeria.

 

