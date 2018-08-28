Home Football Giwa’s lawyer tackles Keyamo over Pinnick led NNF board
Giwa’s lawyer tackles Keyamo over Pinnick led NNF board
Image result for Giwa's lawyer tackles Keyamo over Pinnick led NNF boardLawyer to factional NFF chairman, Chris Giwa, H S. Ardzard had described as misleading the statement credited to the Lawyer to Pinnick Festus Keyamo claiming there was no court order preventing his client from acting as President of the NFF.

Ardzard said that installing Giwa in office as President of the NFF, the Court order of the 23rd of October 2014 nullifying the election of Pinnick was final.

Barrister Keyamo SAN had issued a statement on Sunday affirming that no Nigerian court order has nullified his client’s election as President of the Football house

