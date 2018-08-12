Gombe APC members rally in support of Buhari’s reelection bid

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC have rallied in support of president Muhammadu Buhari in Gombe. At the gathering held at the newly constructed APC Square, Inuwa Yahaya who ran for the governorship of Gombe in 2015 declared his intention to run again next year.

Our correspondent reports that a frontline member of the All Progressives Congress APC in Gombe, Inuwa Yahaya commissioned the compound called APC Square, which will be used to host any of the party’s events.

Inuwa while calling for support for President Muhammadu Buhari also declared his intention to contest for the seat of governor of Gombe State.

Party stalwarts are confident of the chances of the APC wresting power from the PDP in Gombe. They are optimistic that they will also deliver the state to president Buhari regardless of who the main opposition party chooses as its presidential candidate.

The aspirant donated forty-five vehicles and two hundred motor cycles to the APC. This is Inuwa Yahaya’s third attempt to get into office as Gombe state governor .

