Gombe council of NUJ trains journalists ahead 2019 elections

The Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ, Gombe state chapter, has organised a pre-election training for journalists in Gombe state. The workshop was organised in Conjunction with the National Broadcasting Commission NBC and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

TVC’S Lanre Adeyemi reports that the workshop is focused on the role of journalists in credible elections.

The 2019 general election is barely six months away and the political atmosphere is getting charged.

To prepare its members for the critical role that they would play in choosing Nigeria’s next leaders, the union of Journalists in Gombe brought together veteran broadcasters, regulators and officials of the electoral

umpire.

Most of the facilitators focused on the need for newsmen to exercise restraint and prioritise social responsibility over their desire to be the first to break news stories.

Beyond this, participants were concerned about what they described as the over bearing tendencies of the National broadcasting commission NBC, adding that its actions may stifle freedom of expression.

The NUJ Gombe State chapter is organising series of events in the build up to the 2019 general elections. Some of these are; Workshops, manifesto presentations and governorship debates.

