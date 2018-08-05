Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo declares for president

Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo has declared his intention to contest for the presidency under the platform of the people’s democratic party.

He made his ambition known during a meeting with northeast delegates and leaders of the PDP in Gombe. The declaration is coming after months of speculations about his interest. The meeting with people’s democratic party’s and delegates in the northeast gave the governor of Gombe state the perfect platform to reveal his ambition.

According to Dankwambo, the current situation of Nigeria is dire and she urgently needs a proven leader with vision and capacity to deliver.

State chairmen and Leaders representing different sections of the party took turn to endorse Dankwambo’s candidacy. They also affirmed that the region should produce the next president.

Dankwambo, is renown as a financial expert, who is serving his second term as governor and was former accountant general of the federation.

