Home News Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo declares for president
Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo declares for president
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo declares for president

0
0
now viewing

Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo declares for president

now playing

APC, hurriedly packaged to achieve electoral victory in 2015- Kwara state Governor

now playing

APC NWC lifts Senator Sani's suspension

now playing

F.G to review national security architecture

now playing

Four killed in fresh Taraba clash

now playing

Women Affairs minister denies her resignation was to defect to the PDP

Gombe state governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo has declared his intention to contest for the presidency under the platform of the people’s democratic party.

He made his ambition known during a meeting with northeast delegates and leaders of the PDP in Gombe. The declaration is coming after months of speculations about his interest. The meeting with people’s democratic party’s and delegates in the northeast gave the governor of Gombe state the perfect platform to reveal his ambition.

According to Dankwambo, the current situation of Nigeria is dire and she urgently needs a proven leader with vision and capacity to deliver.

State chairmen and Leaders representing different sections of the party took turn to endorse Dankwambo’s candidacy. They also affirmed that the region should produce the next president.

Dankwambo, is renown as a financial expert, who is serving his second term as governor and was former accountant general of the federation.

Related Posts

APC, hurriedly packaged to achieve electoral victory in 2015- Kwara state Governor

TVCN 0

APC NWC lifts Senator Sani’s suspension

TVCN 0

F.G to review national security architecture

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies