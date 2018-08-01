Home News Governor Tambuwal formally defects to PDP
Governor Aminu Tambuwal yielded to the demand of Sokoto people to abandon the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to join the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP.

Tambuwal addressing a mammoth crowd who stormed Sokoto state Government House in solidarity, says the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu has abandoned Sokoto state even in their time of need.

The governor say Sokoto state have not felt the presence of Federal Government for the past three years saying what Nigerians have witnessed incompetence and sustained denial of obvious leadership misteps.

Narrating his role during the formative years of APC, Tambuwal says he rejected inducement by previous administration even when he was promised oil bloc for the interest of Nigeria.

Tambuwal finally yielded to a voice vote by the people who asked him to defect to the PDP.

