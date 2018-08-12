Home International Greece announces names of 93 victims killed in inferno
Greece announces names of 93 victims killed in inferno
Greece announces names of 93 victims killed in inferno

Greece announces names of 93 victims killed in inferno

Inferno forces thousands to evacuate homes in northern California

Wildfires: Australia, New Zealand firefighters join battle

Wildfire kills at least 60 near Athens, families embrace as flames close in

U.N. failing at keeping world peace - Goodluck Jonathan

Image result for Greece announces names of 93 victims killed in infernoGreece has announced the names of the 93 victims killed by the forest fire in the Attica region near the capital Athens, including four foreigners, two Poles, an Irishman and a Belgian.

A 78-year-old woman who was badly injured passed away in the hospital on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 93.

A total of 34 people are still being hospitalized, six of whom sustained severe injuries.

Most people were killed or injured near a coastal town, specifically a road by the sea in Mati Village.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

