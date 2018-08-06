Home News Group wants Shehu Sani to retire from politics
Group wants Shehu Sani to retire from politics
Group wants Shehu Sani to retire from politics

Image result for Group wants Shehu Sani retire from politicsAs controversy over Senator Shehu Sani’s partisan affiliation continues, a group of youth in Kaduna state said he should be preparing for political retirement.

The group said he is an enemy to the governor Nasir El-Rufai, President Muhammadu Buhari, and the good people of Kaduna state.

The group has vowed to give him a tough time whether he remains in the APC or not.

Recall that the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress last week lifted the suspension on of the embattled senator, but the state chapter of the party insists the suspension still stands.

