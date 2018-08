Four police officers were killed in Jankasa village of Kaduna State on Saturday, as they reportedly trailed kidnappers.

Police spokesman in the state, Yakubu Sabo, said the officers who were of the Intelligence Rapid Response team, were ambushed by armed bandits, who engaged them in “a fierce gun battle”.

The deceased are believed to have been trailing the suspects, who abducted an Islamic cleric, Ahmad Adam, some ten days ago.

