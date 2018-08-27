Hearts defender John Souttar get promoted into Scotland main squad

Hearts defender, John Scoutter has been promoted into Scotland’s main sqaud from the Under-21

Scotland manager Alex McLeish today August 27th, 2018 named his pool for next month’s friendly with Belgium and the Nations League match against Albania, both of which are at Hampden Park.

John Souttar who was formerly billed to face Andorra and the Netherlands in the Under-21 last week was called into the Scotland’s main squad. Scoutter can be handed his first full international cap after losing Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna to a hamstring complaint.

John was the regular Scotland Under-21 captain and is currently deputy skipper at Hearts with Christophe Berra injured. The Edinburgh club’s manager, Craig Levein, said last week that Souttar is eligible to play for Australia. McLeish has now rewarded the player for an outstanding start to the season. Souttar is eager to play for his country at senior level after missing out in May. John was named in the Scotland squad for friendly matches away to Peru and Mexico but withdrew through injury.

