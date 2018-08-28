HIV/AIDS: Stakeholders seek increase in research, treatment funding

Stakeholders in the fight against HIV and AIDS are seeking the media’s help in advocating increased local funding in AIDs research, treatment and prevention.

This was the crux of discussion at the media screening in Abuja, of “keep the promise”, an aids video campaign by Nobel laureate Professor Wole Soyinka .

The campaign hopes to push the media perspective on the current challenges of funding for AIDs in the hope that it will bring an end to the disease, with UNAIDS’ projections that there will be 100 million persons infected by the year 2030.

