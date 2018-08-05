Home Entertainment Hollywood actor Steven Seagal now Russian envoy
Hollywood actor Steven Seagal now Russian envoy
Entertainment
International
World News
0

Hollywood actor Steven Seagal now Russian envoy

0
0
now viewing

Hollywood actor Steven Seagal now Russian envoy

Russia has appointed Hollywood Actor Steven Seagal as special representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to focus on humanitarian issues with the United States (U.S.).

Russian Foreign Ministry which made the announcement on Facebook late on Saturday said Seagal will be tasked with furthering “Russian-American relations.”

It is unclear how Seagal who was given Russian citizenship in 2016 will go about accomplishing that goal.

It would be recalled that an alleged Russian spy with apparent ties to a Donald Trump campaigner in has been in the news concerning Russia’s interference with the 2016 presidential election.

The U.S. Intelligence Community had repeatedly stated Russia interfered with the election.

The appointment is unpaid and will focus on “culture, arts, public and youth exchanges,” according to the Facebook post.

Seagal has vocally defended the Russian leader’s policies, including Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, and has criticized the U.S. government.

Last year, Ukraine banned Seagal from entering the country for five years, citing national security reasons.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies