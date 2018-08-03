IAAF president backs Africa to host World Championships

International Association of Athletics Federations’ president, Seb Coe has backed Africa to host the senior IAAF World Athletics Championships in the nearest future.

Speaking in Asaba, Coe said it is his ambition to see Africa host the senior world championships in 10 years and that, this is left to the AAC to decide which country can host.

Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi, after successfully hosting the world Under-18 will be hosting the world junior championships in 2020.

