Home Athletics IAAF president backs Africa to host World Championships
IAAF president backs Africa to host World Championships
Athletics
International
Sports
0

IAAF president backs Africa to host World Championships

0
0
now viewing

IAAF president backs Africa to host World Championships

IAAF-London2017-tvcnews
now playing

World Championships visa delay : IAAF intervenes for team Nigeria

IAAF-Sebastian-Cole-TVCNews
now playing

IAAF 2017 : Coe says can't guarantee clean competition

Image result for IAAF president backs Africa to host World ChampionshipsInternational Association of Athletics Federations’ president, Seb Coe has backed Africa to host the senior IAAF World Athletics Championships in the nearest future.

Speaking in Asaba, Coe said it is his ambition to see Africa host the senior world championships in 10 years and that, this is left to the AAC to decide which country can host.

Kenya’s capital city, Nairobi, after successfully hosting the world Under-18 will be hosting the world junior championships in 2020.

Related Posts
IAAF-London2017-tvcnews

World Championships visa delay : IAAF intervenes for team Nigeria

TVCN 1
IAAF-Sebastian-Cole-TVCNews

IAAF 2017 : Coe says can’t guarantee clean competition

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies