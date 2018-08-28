Ibadan Poly students protest against killing of colleague

A former Chief security officer and graduate student of the Polytechnic Ibadan, Ahmed Olaniyi Olalekan has been shot dead by suspected cultists.

Ahmed, a graduate of the department of Urban and regional planning, was allegedly trailed to his Apete home in Ibadan, where he was shot in the neck, with eyewitnesses revealing to TVC News, that the deceased also suffered

machete cuts, before his assailants fled.

Ahmed was said to have been in the forefront of a clamp down on cult activities on campus, his death sent his colleagues in wild rage, as they blocked vehicular movement along the Sango-Eleyele road.

Some students who spoke with TVC NEWS called for a thorough investigation into the killing.

