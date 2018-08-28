Home News Ibadan Poly students protest against killing of colleague
Ibadan Poly students protest against killing of colleague
News
Nigeria
0

Ibadan Poly students protest against killing of colleague

0
0
now viewing

Ibadan Poly students protest against killing of colleague

now playing

Bode George, Salvador trade blame as Lagos PDP chair defects to APC

now playing

Leah Sharibu speaks from captivity, begs Buhari to secure her release

now playing

FG releases list of 69 ongoing road projects in Southeast

now playing

INEC to redesign structures of polling units to curb vote buying

now playing

NASS commitee approves N143b for 2019 elections

Image result for Ibadan Poly students protest against killing of colleagueA former Chief security officer and graduate student of the Polytechnic Ibadan, Ahmed Olaniyi Olalekan has been shot dead by suspected cultists.

Ahmed, a graduate of the department of Urban and regional planning, was allegedly trailed to his Apete home in Ibadan, where he was shot in the neck, with eyewitnesses revealing to TVC News, that the deceased also suffered
machete cuts, before his assailants fled.

Ahmed was said to have been in the forefront of a clamp down on cult activities on campus, his death sent his colleagues in wild rage, as they blocked vehicular movement along the Sango-Eleyele road.

Some students who spoke with TVC NEWS called for a thorough investigation into the killing.

Related Posts

Bode George, Salvador trade blame as Lagos PDP chair defects to APC

TVCN 0

Leah Sharibu speaks from captivity, begs Buhari to secure her release

TVCN 0

FG releases list of 69 ongoing road projects in Southeast

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies