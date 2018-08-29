ICAO’s forum on improving oversight systems begins in Abuja

The International Civil Aviation Organization, ICAO’s forum on improving oversight systems has begun in Abuja with the optimism that it will boost Aviation safety in Nigeria.

ICAO said the choice of Nigeria as host is in recognition of the country’s impressive aircraft accident investigation system which is beneficial to neighboring countries.

The Nigerian authorities believe this forum will impact positive on the aviation sector.

Nigeria’s Accident and Investigation Bureau said it made some investigaions. It adds that reports six air accidents including that of the 2016 Bristow helicopter crash will soon be made public.

The aviation authorities also add that its newly unveiled Nigeria air will impact the economy positively.

Safety data shows Africa has highest rate of air accidents . It’s effective implementation of Accident Investigation also falls below world average.

ICAO hopes participants here will be schooled on implementing harmonized legislative framework regulations , and procedures needed for establishing aircraft Accident Investigation systems among other areas.

Share this: Tweet



