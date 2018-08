The Inspector general of police, Ibrahim Idris has complied with the orders of Acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, to overhaul the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

SARS is now renamed as Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad and a new commissioner of police has been appointed to head the unit.

The Commissioner of Police will be answerable to the IGP, through the Deputy Inspector General of Police.

It will now operate under the Department of Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja.

