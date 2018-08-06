I’m happy with mass defection into PDP – Lamido

A former Governor and Presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sule Lamido has visited the former President at his Presidential Library home in Abeokuta.

His visit is coming barely 24 hours after the visit of a former Governor and a presidential

aspirant, Attahiru Bafarawa, to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

Addressing journalists shortly after his meeting with Obasanjo, the former Jigawa state governor said he is elated by the mass defection into the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

