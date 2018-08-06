Home News I’m happy with mass defection into PDP – Lamido
I’m happy with mass defection into PDP – Lamido
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

I’m happy with mass defection into PDP – Lamido

0
0
now viewing

I’m happy with mass defection into PDP – Lamido

now playing

Governor Dickson is a visionary leader, says Sule Lamido

now playing

Obasanjo fires back, accuses Buhari of making ignorant statement

now playing

Afenifere declares support for Obasanjo’s move to kick out APC govt

now playing

Jonathan advocates youth participation in govt structure

now playing

Buhari urged not to be distracted by Obasanjo's comments

Image result for I'm happy with mass defection into PDP - LamidoA former Governor and Presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Sule Lamido has visited the former President at his Presidential Library home in Abeokuta.

His visit is coming barely 24 hours after the visit of a former Governor and a presidential
aspirant, Attahiru Bafarawa, to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

Addressing journalists shortly after his meeting with Obasanjo, the former Jigawa state governor said he is elated by the mass defection into the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Related Posts

Governor Dickson is a visionary leader, says Sule Lamido

TVCN 0

Obasanjo fires back, accuses Buhari of making ignorant statement

TVCN 0

Afenifere declares support for Obasanjo’s move to kick out APC govt

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies