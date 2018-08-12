Import Tariffs will cause Collateral Damage to U.S. manufacturers -Experts

Experts have warned that Trump administration is doing lasting damage to the brand of the United States, and the tariff dispute with China will cause collateral damage to the rest of world.

The experts made the remarks at the program The Heat on China Global Television Network (CGTN) America.

Since July, Washington and Beijing have levied 25 percent tariffs on each other’s goods worth 34 billion U.S. dollars, and in two weeks, each country will target another 16 billion dollars in goods.

Professor at the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University said the tariff dispute between China and the United States is escalating, which will cause collateral damage to the rest of world.

