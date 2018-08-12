Home America Import Tariffs will cause Collateral Damage to U.S. manufacturers -Experts
Import Tariffs will cause Collateral Damage to U.S. manufacturers -Experts
America
Business
International
0

Import Tariffs will cause Collateral Damage to U.S. manufacturers -Experts

0
0
now viewing

Import Tariffs will cause Collateral Damage to U.S. manufacturers -Experts

now playing

Trump tries to douse tension over Putin's summit

now playing

US Election: Republican , Democratic lawmakers criticise Trump's stance on Russia's role

now playing

U.S. top court upholds Trump travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations

now playing

Trump, Kim conclude historic summit, sign comprehensive documents

now playing

Trump thwarts G7 effort to ease trade spat, threatens auto tariffs

Image result for Experts warn US, China tariff dispute will cause collateral damageExperts have warned that Trump administration is doing lasting damage to the brand of the United States, and the tariff dispute with China will cause collateral damage to the rest of world.

The experts made the remarks at the program The Heat on China Global Television Network (CGTN) America.

Since July, Washington and Beijing have levied 25 percent tariffs on each other’s goods worth 34 billion U.S. dollars, and in two weeks, each country will target another 16 billion dollars in goods.

Professor at the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University said the tariff dispute between China and the United States is escalating, which will cause collateral damage to the rest of world.

 

Related Posts

Trump tries to douse tension over Putin’s summit

TVCN 0

US Election: Republican , Democratic lawmakers criticise Trump’s stance on Russia’s role

TVCN 0

U.S. top court upholds Trump travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies