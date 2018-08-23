India seamer, Jhulan Goswami retires from Twenty20 internationals

India’s top wicket seamer, Jhulian Goswami has retired from the Twenty20 internationals.

The 35 year old indian seamer with only three month to the ICC women’s world T20 in the west indies became india’s top wicket taker winning 56 out of the 68 matches she has played.

Goswami has twice been a losing finalist in 50-over World Cups making her the only player in the world to take more than 200 wickets in women’s one-day internationals, and will continue to play in that format.

Goswami has been a mainstay of India’s attack since making her debut in 2002, and captained the side in 43 of her 247 international appearances.

A statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) read: “Goswami thanked the BCCI and her team-mates for all the love and support she garnered during her stint with the T20I team and wished them luck going forward.”

