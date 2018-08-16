India to increase investment in Nigeria

The Indian High Commission in Abuja has celebrated its 71st independence anniversary hoisting its flag as a significance of its sovereignty.

The Ambassador to Nigeria, Nagabhushana Reddy who spoke at the event, described the business relationship between Nigeria and India in more than 60 years as very vibrant aided by the strength of the diversity of the two countries.

Reddy disclosed that India was further making efforts through its joint commission, to increase the over $10 Billion already invested in Nigeria by India businessmen, and to take the strategic business relationship beyond just the buyer-seller relationships.

Share this: Tweet



