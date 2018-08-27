INEC clears 48 parties, candidates for Osun gov election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has presented and cleared the names of 48 political parties to contest next month’s governorship election in Osun state.

Resident Electoral Commissioner, Segun Agbaje, said a majority of the non-sensitive materials for the poll have been received from Abuja and distributed to INEC offices across the state.

The names of the parties and their candidates as presented by INEC are as follows:

1. Party – Accord

Governor – Julius Olapade Okunola

Deputy Governor – Azeez Kayode Jimoh

2. Party – AA

Governor – Ogunmodede Adeloye

Deputy Governor – Adepoju Timothy Adetunji

3. Party – ABP

Governor – Oludare Timothy Akinola

Deputy Governor – Halimat Bunmi Ibrahim

4. Party – ACD

Governor – Genga Afeni

Deputy Governor – Oni Esther Oluwatoyin

5. Party – ACPN

Governor – Rufai Adebisi Mujidat

Deputy Governor – Agboola Peter Oluremi

6. Party – AD

Governor – James Olugbenga Akintola

Deputy Governor – Abdulhakeem Oyeniyi Bello

7. Party – ADC

Governor – Fatai Akinade Akinbade

Deputy Governor – Arowolo Oladele

8. Party – ADP

Governor – Adeoti Moshood Olalekan

Deputy Governor – Durotoye Adeolu Akinbola

9. Party – AGA

Governor – Kehinde Olufemi Lawrence

Deputy Governor – Lawal Oluseyi Afusat

10. Party – AGAP

Governor – Adejola Adebayo Rufus

Deputy Governor – Adebayo Adewale Olaolu

11. Party – ANRP

Governor – Alarape Babatunde A.

Deputy Governor – Adelu Ayoade David

12. Party – APA

Governor – Adeleke Adesoji M.A

Deputy Governor – Agbonmagbe Tosin Omowumi

13. Party – APC

Governor – Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola

Deputy Governor – Benedict Olugboyega Alabi

14. Party – APGA

Governor – Oluwatoki Adetokunbo Adedayo A.

Deputy Governor – Adefila Mary Olaitan (Nee Olaleke)

15. Party – APP

Governor – Ekundayo Ademola Precious

Deputy Governor – Ojo Olugbenga Samuel

16. Party – BNPP

Governor – Olapade Olajide Victor

17. Party – C4C

Governor –Ilori Titus Oluwafemi

Deputy Governor – Alabi Temitayo Kadijat 18. Party – DA

Governor – Mutiu Abiodun Ibrahim

Deputy Governor – Fafioye Hammed Abiodun 19. Party – DPC

Governor – Aderemi Aree

Deputy Governor – Onitayo Yemisi Mary 20. Party – DPP

Governor – Solomon Ayodeji Oni

Deputy Governor – Issa Ademola Aderibigbe 21. Party – FJP

Governor – Babatunde Salako Joseph

Deputy Governor – Onifade Saheed Alade 22. Party – GDPN

Governor – Adetipe Adebodun Abiola

Deputy Governor – Ajiboye Funke 23. Party – GPN

Governor – Rafiu Shehu Anifowose

Deputy Governor – Oluwatoyin Adebayo 24. Party – HDP

Governor – Adedoyin Adegoke Joshua Oluwole

Deputy Governor – Olawale Adesoye Adewumi 25. Party – KP

Governor – Fabiyi Oluseyi Olubunmi

Deputy Governor – Ibrahim Adekunle Akande 26. Party – LP

Governor – Babatunde Olaniyi Loye

Deputy Governor – Aderonke Adebayor Jabar 27. Party – MMN

Governor – Raphael A. Feranmi

28. Party – MPN

Governor – Lawal Ganiyu Akanfe

Deputy Governor – Idowu Kayode Olusegun 29. Party – NCP

Governor – Kamarudeen Kalemi Abiodun

Deputy Governor – Lawal Temitope Serifat 30. Party – NPC

Governor – Olaniyi Anthony Fadahunsi

Deputy Governor – Abdulrasheed Afusat Olanike 31. Party – NEPP

Governor – Jegede Hannah Taiwo

Deputy Governor – Rebecca Adeleke Oladepo 32. Party – NNPP

Governor – Adefare Segun Adegoke

Deputy Governor – Adeyeye Nurudeen Adeyemi 33. Party – PANDEL

Governor – Adebayo Rasheedat

Deputy Governor – Ajibola Fatimat 34. Party – PDC

Governor – Kolawole Rafiu Ojonla

Deputy Governor – Oladapo Deborah Oluwatoyin 35. Party – PDP

Governor – Ademola Nirudeen Adeleke

Deputy Governor – Albert A. Adeogun 36. Party – PPA

Governor – Adedokun Musbau Olalekan

Deputy Governor – Ibrahim Bukola 37. Party – PPC

Governor – Ifeolu Kehinde Adewumi

Deputy Governor – Sunday Makinde Babawale 38. Party – PPN

Governor – Akintunde Adesoji

Deputy Governor – Akanmu Saheed Abiodun 39. Party – PRP

Governor –Badmus Tajudeen Adefola

Deputy Governor – Olajire Gbolahan 40. Party – PT

Governor – Adegboyega Aderemi

Deputy Governor – Usman Omobolaji Taofeek 41. Party – RP

Governor – Ayodele Mercy Tosin

Deputy Governor – Adejumo Mukaila 42. Party – SDP

Governor – Iyiola Omisore

Deputy Governor – Lawal Azeez Olayemi 43. Party – SNP

Governor – Ayoade Ezekiel Adegboyega

Deputy Governor – Omolade Anike Adebayo 44. Party – SPN

Governor – Alfred Adegoke

Deputy Governor – Lameed Gafar 45. Party – UPN

Governor – Adediji Olanrewaju Adewuyi

Deputy Governor – Alabi Ola-Olu Adeniyi 46. Party – UPP

Governor – Odutade Olagunju Adesanya

Deputy Governor – Karonwi Festus Olamilekan 47. Party – YDP

Governor – Adebayo Adeolu Elisha

Deputy Governor – Aleem Atinuke 48. Party – YPP

Governor – Adetunji Olubunmi Omotayo

Deputy Governor – Salawu Kareem Adeniyi

