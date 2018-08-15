Home News INEC extends voters registration deadline, registers 23 more parties
INEC extends voters registration deadline, registers 23 more parties
Voter registration in Nigeria, will now be concluded at the end of August. This is because the Independent National Electoral Commission has extended the exercise by two weeks.

This comes, just days after Civil Society Organisations met with officials of the Commission, to call for an extension of the deadline, to enable more Nigerians participate in it.

Meanwhile, INEC has approved the registration of 23 associations as political parties. This is coming, six months to the 2019 general election.

The National Chairmen and National Secretaries of the 23 newly registered parties, are to receive their respective certificates of registration at an event scheduled to hold on August the 16th, at the INEC Conference Room in Abuja.

This brings the total number of political parties in the country to 91.

