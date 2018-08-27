INEC to redesign structures of polling units to curb vote buying

The Independent National Electoral commission is set to redesign the structures of all polling units to curb vote buying during the 2019 general election.

National Commissioner, for South South, Mustapha Lecky disclosed this in an interview with Newsmen in Auchi, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Lecky asked the media to expose political parties and candidates found engaging in vote buying during the election, to enable INEC prosecute the culprits.

He said the Commission would also create additional polling units after the elections, because doing so now would be misinterpreted by politicians.

He also appealed to the National Assembly to pass the commission’s budget to enable it access funds for the conduct of the general election.

Share this: Tweet



