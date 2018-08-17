Home News INEC wants more CSR programme on voters education
INEC wants more CSR programme on voters education
INEC wants more CSR programme on voters education

INEC wants more CSR programme on voters education

Image result for INEC wants more CSR programme on voters educationNigeria’s electoral body, INEC, said it needs the support of the private sector to conduct free and fair elections in 2019.

It said the sector can do this by carrying out corporate social responsibilities on voters education.

Speaking at a public relations forum in Lagos, the state’s resident electoral Commissioner, Sam Olumekun said the private sector need to contribute meaningfully, in the area of voter education.

Convener of the forum, Adenike Shobajo said the essence of the forum is to build a society where the public and private sectors intensify their efforts on corporate social responsibility.

