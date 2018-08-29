Infantino meets with Trump over 2026 World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino and U.S. football President Carlos Cordeiro were welcomed to the White House as preparations for the 2026 World Cup get underway.

North America was recently selected to host the event with the United States, Canada and Mexico jointly holding the games in yet to be selected cities.

Infantino presented President Trump with his very own red card and a Trump 26 jersey.

Trump described the World Cup the “biggest sporting event in the world”

