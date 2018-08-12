Inferno forces thousands to evacuate homes in northern California

A fast-moving grass fire was burning in Northern California’s Solano County about 55 miles north of San Francisco, threatening homes and prompting some evacuations.

The wind-shipped Nelson Fire was burning near the community of Vacaville and in neighboring Fairfield.

Some 45 inmates from a correctional facility in the area were also evacuated, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

There were no immediate details about a possible cause for the fire.

