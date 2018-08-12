Home International Inferno forces thousands to evacuate homes in northern California
Inferno forces thousands to evacuate homes in northern California
Inferno forces thousands to evacuate homes in northern California

Inferno forces thousands to evacuate homes in northern California

Image result for Inferno forces thousands to evacuate homes in northern CaliforniaA fast-moving grass fire was burning in Northern California’s Solano County about 55 miles north of San Francisco, threatening homes and prompting some evacuations.

The wind-shipped Nelson Fire was burning near the community of Vacaville and in neighboring Fairfield.

Some 45 inmates from a correctional facility in the area were also evacuated, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

There were no immediate details about a possible cause for the fire.

