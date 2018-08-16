Insecurity: Army trains other security agencies on skills, techniques

The Nigerian Army has commenced a five-day training session of sister security agencies’ operation cadre to improve their skills and techniques.

Nation’s Army said it would train staff officers in Joint and single service operational planning process.

Commander of the 23 Armoured Brigade Yola, Brigadier Muhammed Bello harped on bothering issues to be tackled during the training to include Boko Haram insurgency, theft, kidnapping, cattle rustling and armed banditry.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that the training was attended by representatives of Nigerian Police, Department of State Services, Nigerian Customs Service, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Prison Service, Federal Road Safety Commission, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Nigerian Bar Association and a host of others.

Declaring the workshop open, Gov Jibrilla Bindow who was represented by SSG Umar Bindri assured that the state would continue to synergize with security agencies to protect the citizenry.

He commended the military hierarchy for the initiative which he said came at the appropriate time when Nigeria was working hard to tame insecurity.

Commander of the 23 Armoured Brigade, Yola, Brigadier Muhammed Bello and his counterpart from 3 Division, Jos described the training as the vision of Chief of Army Staff to carry all stakeholders along on the issue of security.

They were sure that the training would help address security challenges in the country, particularly Northeast.

Some of the participants thanked the military for the initiative which they believe would bring the desired peace to the Northeast which is experiencing various conflicts.

