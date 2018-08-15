Home Health Int’l community, partners score NAPTIP high anti-human trafficking fight
Int’l community, partners score NAPTIP high anti-human trafficking fight
Health
International
News
Nigeria
0

Int’l community, partners score NAPTIP high anti-human trafficking fight

0
0
now viewing

Int’l community, partners score NAPTIP high anti-human trafficking fight

now playing

Abuja: Herbalist arrested for allegedly selling an infant

now playing

NAPTIP seeks partnership with Bayelsa Govt. to halt human trafficking

Image result for Trafficked NigeriansStakeholders and partners have called for concerted efforts, improved budgetary allocation, political will as well as synergy with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to curb the incidence of human trafficking and illegal migration in the country.

While rating NAPTIP high in its efforts at ensuring adequate protection for Nigerians, they identified strong social support structure, people oriented policies as well as robust collaboration with the Agency as a panacea for eradicating human trafficking in Nigeria.

This was the submissions of international partners, Civil Society Organizations, and others during the week long activities to mark the 2018 World Day Against Human Trafficking and the 15th Year Anniversary of the Agency.

Related Posts

Abuja: Herbalist arrested for allegedly selling an infant

TVCN 0

NAPTIP seeks partnership with Bayelsa Govt. to halt human trafficking

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies