Int’l community, partners score NAPTIP high anti-human trafficking fight

Stakeholders and partners have called for concerted efforts, improved budgetary allocation, political will as well as synergy with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) to curb the incidence of human trafficking and illegal migration in the country.

While rating NAPTIP high in its efforts at ensuring adequate protection for Nigerians, they identified strong social support structure, people oriented policies as well as robust collaboration with the Agency as a panacea for eradicating human trafficking in Nigeria.

This was the submissions of international partners, Civil Society Organizations, and others during the week long activities to mark the 2018 World Day Against Human Trafficking and the 15th Year Anniversary of the Agency.

Share this: Tweet



