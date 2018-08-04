Int’l Youth Fellowship appoints Adebogun on board of advisory committee

The board of the International Youth Fellowship (IYF) has appointed the founder of Caleb University, Imota, Lagos, Dr. Ola Adebogun as a member of the International Youth Fellowship Advisory Committee.

The appointment and presentation of certificate took place in the City of Busan, South Korea on the 19th of July, 2018 at this year’s International Youth fellowship event with the certificate of appointment duly signed by the founder of the International Youth Fellowship, Pastor Ock Soo Park and counter signed by the appointee.

Dr. Ola Adebogun was duly appointed in recognition of his demonstrated passion, zeal and ability in supporting the development of youths across the globe.

“In recognition of the demonstrated passion, zeal and ability this is to confirm that Dr. Ola Adebogun, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Founder of Caleb University has been appointed to the position of Member of the International Youth Fellowship Advisory Committee and his hereby authorized and empowered to execute and fulfill the duties of that office to further the cooperation and partnership with the International Youth Fellowship to jointly address and strive for the enhancement and betterment of youths of your nation, as well as the nations of the rest of the world”, the certificate reads.

In his response, Dr. Ola Adebogun promised to continue to support the cause of youths and contribute meaningfully towards their development anywhere in the world.

“I invested heavily in the education sector not for profit making but to help youths gain world class education, acquire relevant skill sets and impact them positively to enable them gain global relevance and positively influence their generation and fulfill their destinies”, Adebogun stated

In a remark by the Vice Chancellor of Caleb University, Prof. Ayandiji Daniel Aina, he said the honour was well deserved, considering the fact that Dr. Ola Adebogun has continued to devote his life and resources to supporting and developing youths across the globe.

He noted that the enormous contributions and achievements of the founder of Caleb University in the educational sector today is unparalleled, and that the global recognition will go a long way to expose students of Caleb University and other international institutions to many benefits including global educational exchange programs with other world class universities.

