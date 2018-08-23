Home Business Investment inflows dip by 12.53% for the second quarter of 2018 -NBS
Investment inflows dip by 12.53% for the second quarter of 2018 -NBS
Business
News
Nigeria
0

Investment inflows dip by 12.53% for the second quarter of 2018 -NBS

0
0
now viewing

Investment inflows dip by 12.53% for the second quarter of 2018 -NBS

now playing

Third mainland bridge to be shut for three days effective midnight today

now playing

ASUU threatens indefinite strike

now playing

NBC reacts to demolition of Aiyefele's Fresh FM radio station

now playing

President Buhari signs 2010 international cocoa agreement.

now playing

Osinbajo visits Lagos, says APC remains strong despite gale of defection

The National Bureau of Statistics in its capital importation report for the second quarter of 2018 said investment inflows dropped by 12.53 percent to $5.51bn from the first quarter.

The NBS attributed the decline to a reduction in portfolio and other investments, which declined by 9.8 per cent and 24.1 percent, respectively.

Despite the decline in portfolio investment, the report stated the investment class still accounted for the largest amount of capital imported into the economy during the period.

Related Posts

Third mainland bridge to be shut for three days effective midnight today

TVCN 0

ASUU threatens indefinite strike

TVCN 0

NBC reacts to demolition of Aiyefele’s Fresh FM radio station

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies