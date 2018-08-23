Investment inflows dip by 12.53% for the second quarter of 2018 -NBS

The National Bureau of Statistics in its capital importation report for the second quarter of 2018 said investment inflows dropped by 12.53 percent to $5.51bn from the first quarter.

The NBS attributed the decline to a reduction in portfolio and other investments, which declined by 9.8 per cent and 24.1 percent, respectively.

Despite the decline in portfolio investment, the report stated the investment class still accounted for the largest amount of capital imported into the economy during the period.

