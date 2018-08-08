Iraq opposes US sanctions on Iran

Iraq government said it does not agree with U.S. sanctions against Iran but will abide by them to protect its own interests.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the sanctions were a strategic mistake and incorrect but that Iraq will abide by them to protect the interests of its people.

U.S. President Donald Trump pledged on Tuesday that firms doing business with Tehran would be barred from the United States, as new U.S. sanctions against Iran took effect.

Tuesday’s sanctions target Iran’s purchases of U.S. dollars, metals trading, coal, industrial software and the auto sector.

