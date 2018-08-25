Home News Irate youths burn down police station over alleged killing by SARS
Some irate youths from Iwo Town in osun state, have attacked and razed a police station in protest against the alleged killing of a student by people suspected to be SARS operatives.

The deceased whose name was given as Tunde Nofiu, was said to be coming from an adjoining town to Iwo when he met his untimely death.

The youths want police authorities to produce the alleged killer of
Tunde Nofiu suspected to be Lukman Gbadamosi.

The state Police Commissioner, Olafimihan Adeoye said investigations are under way to ascertain the cause of the incident.

