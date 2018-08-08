Isoko youths shut down Olomoro/Oleh flow station

Isoko youths have shut down the Olomoro/Oleh Flow station belonging to Heritage Energy Operations Services Limited in Isoko South Local Government Area Of Delta State. They want the company to apply Local Content Act in terms of employment and also award Pipeline Surveillance Contracts to the host communities.

Ovieteme George reports that the Isoko youth blocked the Olomoro/Oleh Flow Station as early as 7am barring workers of Heritage Energy Operations Services Limited from gaining access to the company.

With successive blows, the gate gave way as the rampaging Isoko youth sauntered into the premises and chased away a few staff.

The youth are no longer comfortable with their status as unskilled labour and it appears the shutting down exercise will be extended to other flow stations.

