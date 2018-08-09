Home Football Its transfer deadline day in England
Its transfer deadline day in England
Its transfer deadline day in England

Its transfer deadline day in England

Thibaut Courtois has completed his move from Chelsea to Real Madrid after undergoing a medical and signing a six-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Belgium international who won the Golden Glove last month as the best goalkeeper at the World Cup, left Chelsea for £35 million in a deal that included midfielder Mateo Kovacic leaving Madrid on a season-long loan.

Chelsea followed up by signing Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao after triggering his €80m release clause.

