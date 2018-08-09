Its transfer deadline day in England

Thibaut Courtois has completed his move from Chelsea to Real Madrid after undergoing a medical and signing a six-year contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Belgium international who won the Golden Glove last month as the best goalkeeper at the World Cup, left Chelsea for £35 million in a deal that included midfielder Mateo Kovacic leaving Madrid on a season-long loan.

Chelsea followed up by signing Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao after triggering his €80m release clause.

