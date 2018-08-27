Home Football John Ogu happy with Eagles invitation, eyes victory against Seychelles
John Ogu happy with Eagles invitation, eyes victory against Seychelles
Football
News
Sports
0

John Ogu happy with Eagles invitation, eyes victory against Seychelles

0
0
now viewing

John Ogu happy with Eagles invitation, eyes victory against Seychelles

now playing

FIFA ranking: Nigeria drops to 49th, France climbs up to 1st

now playing

Victor Moses quits Super Eagles, retires from international football

now playing

Ahmed Musa joins Al-Nassir in Saudi Arabia

now playing

NFF to hand Carl Ikeme Super Eagles role

now playing

Salisu Yusuf faces NFF probe over bribery allegation

Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder, John Ogu is delighted to be called up for the Super Eagles’ AFCON 2019 qualifying match against Seychelles in Victoria next month, but adds that the team must win big to banish the disappointments suffered at the World Cup in Russia.

Ogu is one of the 17 players from the World Cup squad retained for the game in Victoria and he remains confident on the chances of the team despite playing away from home.

Nigeria lost their opening group game against South Africa in June last year and must beat Seychelles to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Related Posts

FIFA ranking: Nigeria drops to 49th, France climbs up to 1st

TVCN 0

Victor Moses quits Super Eagles, retires from international football

TVCN 0

Ahmed Musa joins Al-Nassir in Saudi Arabia

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies