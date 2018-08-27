John Ogu happy with Eagles invitation, eyes victory against Seychelles

Hapoel Beer Sheva midfielder, John Ogu is delighted to be called up for the Super Eagles’ AFCON 2019 qualifying match against Seychelles in Victoria next month, but adds that the team must win big to banish the disappointments suffered at the World Cup in Russia.

Ogu is one of the 17 players from the World Cup squad retained for the game in Victoria and he remains confident on the chances of the team despite playing away from home.

Nigeria lost their opening group game against South Africa in June last year and must beat Seychelles to boost their chances of qualifying for the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

