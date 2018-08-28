Home News Jonah Jang declares intention to run for presidency
Jonah Jang declares intention to run for presidency
Image result for Jonah Jang declares interest to contest presidencyFormer Plateau Governor Jonah Jang declared intention to contest presidential seat come 2019.

The immediate past Governor of Plateau State and current Senator representing Plateau north at the national Assembly Jonah Jang has officially declared his intention to contest for the presidential seat come 2019 general elections under the peoples Democratic party.

As the first Presidential aspirant from the North central Nigeria to declare his intention, Jonah Jang believes his vast knowledge of Nigerian challenges as a retired military General and a politician will make it easier for him to achieved the Nigerian dream.

