Jonathan’s ex-aide, Zubairu declares for contest Adamawa Gov.

Former State chief protocol of the federation during former president Goodluck Jonathan administration, Ambassador Jamilu Zubairu, has promised to repair damaged infrastructure in Adamawa State, if elected as Governor in 2019 general election.

He lamented the sorry state of education, economy and infrastructural development in Adamawa as indices prompting him into the state gubernatorial race.

Zubairu promised to harness fortunes of the state through strategic planning with focus on security that guarantees restoration of peace and reconciliation if given the opportunity.

