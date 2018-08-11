Home News Jonathan’s ex-aide, Zubairu declares for contest Adamawa Gov.
Jonathan’s ex-aide, Zubairu declares for contest Adamawa Gov.
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Jonathan’s ex-aide, Zubairu declares for contest Adamawa Gov.

0
0
now viewing

Jonathan’s ex-aide, Zubairu declares for contest Adamawa Gov.

Former State chief protocol of the federation during former president Goodluck Jonathan administration, Ambassador Jamilu Zubairu, has promised to repair damaged infrastructure in Adamawa State, if elected as Governor in 2019 general election.

He lamented the sorry state of education, economy and infrastructural development in Adamawa as indices prompting him into the state gubernatorial race.

Zubairu promised to harness fortunes of the state through strategic planning with focus on security that guarantees restoration of peace and reconciliation if given the opportunity.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies