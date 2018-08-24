JTF arrests 28 Boko Haram fighters in Adamawa

Civilian Joint Task Force have arrested no fewer than 28 Boko haram fighters in Dar,

a village in Madagali Local Government, Adamawa State in a gun duel.

The state Coordinator of the Nigerian Hunters’ Association, Mallam Garba Tarfa disclosed this in an interview with Tvcnews, adding that a gallant civilian JTF member was killed in the encounter.

According to him, the outlaw sect had earlier killed four persons in Driff village while attempting to relaunch another devastating attack in Mbutuku village when they were intercepted by the gallant CJTF.

He said the unfortunate attack claimed life of one of his men, Ishaya Jamari while Jiabada John, was shot in his leg in the process.

