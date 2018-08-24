Home News JTF arrests 28 Boko Haram fighters in Adamawa
JTF arrests 28 Boko Haram fighters in Adamawa
JTF arrests 28 Boko Haram fighters in Adamawa

JTF arrests 28 Boko Haram fighters in Adamawa

We didn't pay a dime to free Dapchi girls, FG insists

B/Haram, herders/farmers crises prevent LG elections in Adamawa - Commissioner

Five suicide bombers killed by their own bombs in Maiduguri

Nigerian Army arrests wanted Boko Haram terrorist in Borno

Widows commend NGO for assisting their children

Civilian Joint Task Force have arrested no fewer than 28 Boko haram fighters in Dar,

a village in Madagali Local Government, Adamawa State in a gun duel.

The state Coordinator of the  Nigerian Hunters’ Association, Mallam Garba  Tarfa disclosed this in an interview with Tvcnews, adding that a gallant civilian JTF member was killed in the encounter.

According to him, the outlaw sect had earlier killed four persons in Driff village while attempting to relaunch another devastating attack in Mbutuku village when they were intercepted by the gallant CJTF.

He said the unfortunate attack claimed life of one of his men, Ishaya Jamari while  Jiabada John, was shot in his leg in the process.

