Kano deputy gov. hurriedly resigns for fear of impeachment – Govt

Kano State deputy governor, Hafiz Abubakar, has resigned. Abubakar said he quit due to the deteriorating state of affairs in the state and the continued disrespect of his office.

He is a strong ally of former Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, who defected to the PDP with 13 other APC senators.

Why he resigned – Govt

But the Kano State Government said Hafiz Abubakar hurriedly resigned for fear of impeachment by the Kano House of Assembly.

Commissioner for Information, Muhammad Garba says the forner deputy Governor may have been impeached over allegations of false, unfounded allegations and undermining the Kano Government.

According to the state, 30 lawmakers had begun his impeachment proceeding.

